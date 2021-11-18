﻿AirAsia PH to ramp up domestic flights in December

With more local destinations easing travel restrictions, AirAsia Philippines will be ramping up its domestic flight frequencies starting December.

“AirAsia is highly optimistic on the pent-up demand for air travel, especially during the peak months of December to January. Our ‘Allstar’ team is very much ready to welcome this significant development by increasing our flight frequencies in most of our key destinations while ensuring the delivery of our world’s best service on ground and in flight,” AirAsia Philippines spokesperson Steve Dailisan told the Philippine News Agency on Wednesday.

He said despite the easing of restrictions, the carrier will never stop reminding its guests to have a culture of safety across all touchpoints in their flights.

Data shows the flight frequencies of domestic destinations and their increase by December.

* Manila Caticlan from 18x weekly to 28x weekly

* Manila Iloilo from 4x weekly to 7x weekly

* Manila Tacloban from 14x weekly to 21x weekly

* Manila Tagbilaran from 7x weekly to 11x weekly i

* Manila Puerto Princesa from 3x weekly to 6x weekly

* Manila Bacolod from twice weekly to 7x weekly

* Manila Kalibo from 3x weekly to 7x weekly

* Manila Cebu from 14x weekly to 21x weekly

* Manila Cagayan from 4x weekly to 5x weekly in December

AirAsia Philippines said it will retain the current flight frequencies of the following destinations: Manila Davao 7x weekly, Manila Zamboanga 4x weekly, and Manila General Santos City twice weekly.

The airline will also resume international services beginning December 4, but only for overseas Filipino workers and business travelers. Once a week flight to Singapore and twice a week to Hong Kong will be offered.

Meanwhile, the carrier announced Wednesday that wearing of face shield is no longer required inside the aircraft. Health and safety protocols will continue to be implemented.

Dailisan said they also plan to introduce a biometric technology, wherein facial recognition will be used instead of boarding passes. This will be pilot tested among the AirAsia employees.

Source: Philippines News Agency