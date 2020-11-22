﻿Aid for ‘Ulysses’ victims reaches P126-M

The total cost of assistance for families affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses, which recently battered a large area of Luzon, has reached PHP125.725 million, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its Sunday update.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has spent PHP77.9 million; local government units (LGUs) shelled out PHP44.1 million; private partners in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and National Capital Region (NCR), PHP2.8 million; and non-governmental organizations/other government organizations disbursed PHP728,492 worth of assistance.

The number of affected families is placed at 932,467, equivalent to 3,830,602 persons residing in 6,321 barangays in the said regions.

The number of injured people remains at 68 with 19 others still missing. Death toll stands at 73.

The deaths, injured, and missing were recorded in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, CAR and NCR.

Damage to agriculture was placed at PHP4.2 billion, incurred in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, Cordillera, and the NCR.

Damage to infrastructure was estimated at PHP8.7 billion in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Cordillera, and the NCR.

Damaged houses number 88,713, with 9,763 “heavily damaged” and 78,950 “partially damaged”.

Source: Philippines News agency