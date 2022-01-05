﻿Aid continues to pour in areas hit by ‘Odette’ in Caraga

The delivery of the needed food and non-food items to residents hit by Typhoon Odette in the Caraga Region remains unhampered.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development – Caraga (DSWD-13), in a statement Tuesday, said 300 family tents and another 300 rolls of laminated sacks were delivered to the Province of Dinagat Islands on Monday.

The non-food items will help the affected families provide temporary shelters, especially those who lost their houses during the onslaught of the typhoon.

“The 300 family tents and the 300 rolls of laminated sacks were equally divided to the municipalities of Cagdianao, Dinagat, and San Jose in Dinagat Islands province,” the DSWD-13 said.

It added that the non-food items will also protect the affected families considering that bad weather conditions continue to affect the island province.

The agency also reported the augmentation of the supplies of family food packs (FFPs) in Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte.

An additional 5,200 FFPs were already shipped to Siargao Island on Sunday, bringing the total number of augmented FFPs to the island to 17,759.

A total of 14,809 of the total FFPs augmented to Siargao were already distributed to the different towns while the remaining 2,950 FFPs were distributed to the island barangays of Del Carmen and General Luna on Monday.

Each of the FFPs contains six kilos of rice, 10 canned goods, instant cereals, and coffee.

The DSWD-13 said that it has already augmented around 83,810 FFPs worth PHP35,549,669.58 to the different local government units in Caraga Region that were directly affected by Typhoon Odette in December last year.

A total of PHP17.71 million in financial aid through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program has already been released to the affected families in Dapa, Surigao del Norte, and Basilisa town in the Province of Dinagat Islands, the agency reported.

