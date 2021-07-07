﻿AHON beneficiaries urged to use aid as step towards recovery

SOCORRO, Surigao del Norte – Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar on Monday urged beneficiaries of the various programs under the Aid and Humanitarian Operations Nationwide (AHON) Convergence Program to use the assistance they have received as a step towards recovery.

Andanar said AHON will help people to recover from the difficulties brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ang ako lang panghinaot nga ang dawat ninyo nga tabang gikan sa DSWD, DTI, ug DA atong panigkamutan nga magasto sa insakto. Kung para sa negosyo, atong igasto sa pagnegosyo para mutubo (I am hoping that you will wisely use these assistance that you will receive from DSWD, DTI, and DA. If it’s for business, then roll it over so that your business will grow],” he added.

He said the AHON Convergence Program is an initiative pushed by Senator Christopher “Bong” Go in order to reach more calamity-stricken communities.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is the vice-chair agency of the AHON Convergence Program.

DSWD Assistant Secretary Victor Neri said the total amount of assistance for Socorro town under the AHON Program reached PHP1.67 million.

He noted that the government will not just provide emergency financial assistance to more Filipinos affected by the pandemic and calamities. He also assured that programs to ensure health and livelihood opportunities are available and ready to be given to beneficiaries as part of the recovery measures of the government.

The DSWD provided aid under its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) Program, giving out up to PHP3,000 to 100 qualified beneficiaries.

The Department of Agriculture (DA), on the other hand, turned over its programs to farmer cooperatives there, which include financial grants under DA’s Enhanced KADIWA ni Ani at Kita Financial Grant Assistance Program, and initiatives under its National Livestock Program

Source: Philippines News Agency