﻿Agusan Sur village gets aid from BFAR community pantry

BUTUAN CITY – A fishing and farming community situated along the Agusan River in the town of Talacogon, Agusan del Sur received support through a relief operation conducted by officials and employees of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) 13 (Caraga region).

The relief distribution on Thursday was conducted in line with the celebration of the 74th Founding Anniversary of BFAR.

“Around 204 households received grocery packages worth PHP500 through a community pantry cum relief operation activity in La Flora,” the BFAR-13 said in a statement Friday.

Most of the beneficiaries rely on their regular source of income from fishing in the Agusan River while others are also into farming.

“La Flora, a village along Agusan River, was chosen because it is one of the vulnerable fishing communities in Agusan del Sur,” the statement said.

It added that every year, residents of La Flora experience being fully submerged in water for three months, which directly affects their livelihood activities.

The funds for the activity were sourced from the in-house fundraising activity of the agency among its officials and employees.

BFAR-13 key officials, before the activity, paid a courtesy call on Mayor Pauline Marie R. Masendo of Talacogon.

This year’s BFAR anniversary is themed “DA-BFAR: Matatag at Tapat sa Serbisyo Anuman ang Hamon ng Mundo Tungo sa Masaganang Ani at Mataas na Kita ng Mangingisdang Pilipino”.

Source: Philippines News Agency