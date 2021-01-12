﻿Agusan Sur town to ban helmets in poblacion area

For security reasons, all motorcycle riders and back riders will be required to remove their helmets once inside the poblacion or town center of San Francisco town, Agusan del Sur, starting this Monday.

“Public safety is our priority. I ask the people to follow what is stated in our local law,” Mayor Solomon T. Rufila said in a statement posted on his Facebook account on Sunday.

Rufila was referring to Section 147 of Municipal Ordinance No. 09-2015 that requires riders of single motorcycles to remove their helmets once inside the town center

The local police said it has already mounted billboards and posters in strategic areas since last week to inform the general public.

Violators would be slapped with a PHP200 penalty for the first offense, PHP300 for the second offense, and PHP500 for a third offense.

Another local regulation, Municipal Ordinance No. 138-2019, requires a 20 kilometer per hour speed limit within the poblacion area will also be strictly implemented starting Monday, Rufila said.

The speed limit will apply to all types of vehicles that will traverse the major thoroughfares in the downtown of San Francisco town.

Violators of Ordinance No. 138-2019 will be fined PHP1,000 for the first offense, PHP1,500 for the second offense, and PHP2,000 for the third offense.

Source: Philippines News agency