﻿Agkas resumes ops in Cebu

CEBU CITY – Motorcycle taxi hailing service firm Angkas announced it has resumed its operations in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Talisay starting Tuesday.

In a statement, Angkas urged its passengers to bring their own helmet and passenger shield when booking a ride.

It also said that its riders now accept cashless payments such as e-cash, credit, and debit, among others.

In December 2020, the Metro Cebu Motorcycle-Taxi Technical Working Group (TWG) Inspection Team for the Visayas checked on the facilities of Angkas to look into its compliance with the rules of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

After the inspection, the TWG forwarded its report to its central office for review.

Angkas noted its services are back after rigorous testing and consultation with the government and the UP College of Public Health.

The firm has ensured that its bikers are trained to be extra careful in handling passengers during these times, following the government protocol for backriding.

“To minimize the spread of Covid-19, Angkas will not be allowed to provide passengers with helmets. You will be required to bring your own helmet that complies with the guidelines below,” it said.

Angkas said its bikers are regularly tested for Covid-19.

“In partnership with the IATF, our bikers are tested before they’re allowed to ferry passengers again. Our app also requires them to submit daily temperature and sanitation checks before the start of the work day,” it said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency