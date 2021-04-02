﻿Ageles puts up more quarantine checkpoints as cases surge

The city government here ordered on Thursday the implementation of stricter measures to curb the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

This followed reports that all quarantine and health facilities in the city are “overwhelmed” with Covid-19 patients.

City Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. directed all concerned agencies, particularly the Angeles City police, to put up checkpoints in all entry and exit points of the city.

Lazatin also ordered all barangay officials to strictly monitor compliance with the safety measures in their respective areas and to likewise establish mandatory checkpoints.

By virtue of Memorandum No. 620, series of 2021, adopting Governor Dennis Pineda’s Executive Order No.5-2021, which reiterates the strict implementation of health and safety protocols until April 15, 2021, all individuals coming from places under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) are required to show a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) or rapid antigen test indicating a negative result taken not more than 48 hours before their entry.

Meanwhile, dining inside all food establishments in the city is strictly prohibited from April 1 to 15. Only take-out orders shall be allowed.

Lazatin enjoined city residents to stay in their homes and refrain from visiting other houses even in their neighborhoods.

He also said that workers or employees that need to report for work from April 1 to 15 are allowed to leave their homes, provided they can present their company IDs.

On the other hand, all religious gatherings shall be prohibited from April 4 to 15.

The mayor also reminded residents of the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and the liquor ban.

“Implementing these protocols in a bid to slow down the spread of Covid-19 infections in the city is for our own good. Please stay at home,” Lazatin said in an official social media post.

Source: Philippines News Agency