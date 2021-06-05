﻿Ageles City opens 2nd vaccination site

The city government here on Friday opened another vaccination site as part of its continuing efforts to hasten the inoculation of its residents against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. said with the designation of the Angeles City National High School (ACNHS) in Barangay Pampang here as the second Covid-19 vaccination site, the city will inoculate 4,000 residents a day.

“We want to ramp up the efforts being undertaken by the city government for the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines,” Lazatin said in an official social media account post.

The City College of Angeles (CCA), which is the city’s first vaccination center, can accommodate 2,000 residents daily.

The Department of Education (DepEd) approved Lazatin’s request to use the facilities of ACNHS as a vaccination center from June 1 to 30, 2021.

“The period can be extended,” Lazatin said.

There are 16 computer units installed, 16 air coolers, and four tents placed at the new vaccination site.

Irish Calaguas, Lazatin’s chief adviser and tactician, said there are seven vaccinators, eight doctors, and 100 support staff that will be assigned at ACNHS.

“These medical staff are from the City Health Office and Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center,” Calaguas said.

Lazatin added the city government is targeting its third vaccination area in Sapalibutad Elementary School, which is expected to serve 1,000 residents a day.

At present, the city government is conducting vaccination at the CCA to priority groups A1 or the health workers; A2 or the elderly; and A3 also known as persons with comorbidities or those with existing health conditions. The vaccine rollout started here in March.

Records from the vaccination center show that 4,905 from the priority groups are already fully vaccinated, while 23,926 received their first dose of vaccine.

The vaccines administered — AstraZeneca and Sinovac — were initially donated by the Department of Health (DOH).

The city government is still waiting for the arrival of the purchased vaccines, using the PHP203.81 million budget.

The vaccination is strictly via schedule based on the data gathered in the house-to-house survey and online registration. Walk-ins are not allowed.

To date, 25 out of 33 barangays have been surveyed by the deployed teams from the city government.

The mayor is urging his constituents to do the online registration at angelescity.gov.ph and to participate in the house-to-house survey to build an updated database for the city’s Covid-19 vaccination.

As of June 4, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the city is 5,993 with 358 active cases. The total number of recoveries is 5,368 while the total number of deaths is 267. (

