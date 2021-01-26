﻿Aftershocks possible from Surigao Sur quake: Phivolcs

Aftershocks are possible from the magnitude 5.2 earthquake that jolted Surigao del Sur Sunday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Based on its bulletin issued 11:07 p.m. Sunday, the tectonic quake struck 65 kilometers northeast of Bayabas at 10:26 p.m. It had a depth of 12 km.

Intensity II was felt in Bislig City.

Phivolcs said damage are not expected from the quake. Based on Phivolcs’ earthquake intensity scale, damage starts at Intensity VI.5

Source: Philippines News agency