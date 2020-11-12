﻿After 6 years in NPA, rebel yields in Agusan Norte

Saying he became disillusioned with the communist rebel movement, a vice squad leader of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered Wednesday to authorities after six years of fighting the government.

Butuan City Police Office (BCPO) chief, Col. Canilo Fuentes, identified the NPA member on Thursday only as “Rens”, 22, of Barangay Nong-nong here.

“Rens finally decided to abandon the communist terrorist group (CTG) after six years and wished to return to his family and community,” Fuentes said.

Rens fought under Sentro De Grabidad (SDG) of Guerrilla Front (GF) 4A, North Central Mindanao Regional Committee (NCMRC) of the NPA, the police official said.

Fuentes said the rebel surrendered to the intelligence branch of BCPO Station 3 and the Army’s 23rd Infantry Battalion.

“Based on his testimony, he was promised by the leaders of GF 4A with a good life. He waited for it for six long years. Nothing good came to his life and to his family,” he said. “Right now, what he wants is to be reunited with his family and start a new life in their community,” Fuentes said.

Rens will undergo an orientation to be able to qualify for incentives and remuneration under the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program, Fuentes said.

The police official also urged the remaining members of GF 4A to follow Rens’ decision by returning to the fold of the law.

Source: Philippines News Agency