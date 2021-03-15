﻿After 1 year, PH ‘more prepared’ in handling Covid-19 cases

One year into the pandemic, the Philippines has improved and is now more prepared in handling and managing cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), a health official said Friday.

“Sa tingin namin, we have improved so much (In our view, we have improved so much),” Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire said in a virtual briefing.

Vergeire said back in July and August last year when cases continued to climb, hospitals were overwhelmed by the number of Covid-19 patients being admitted.

She said there are now more options in managing confirmed cases, unlike in the early days of the lockdown when the array of treatment was limited.

Medical front-liners have learned how to better handle Covid-19 cases, as reflected in the case fatality rate maintained at “a little above 2 percent,” she added.

“Nakita rin natin ‘yong pag-improve ng health system natin. Aside from our physicians, doctors, and health care workers na alam na nila ang gagawin. Nakita natin na ‘yung allocation ng beds na dati ay konti lang. We were able to ensure that all hospitals, both public and private, are able to allocate appropriately according to the standards (We saw the improvement in our health system. Aside from our physicians, doctors, and health workers who now know how to better respond, we were also able to ensure the allocation of beds in both public and private hospitals),” Vergeire said.

She noted that the number of beds for temporary treatment and monitoring facilities has increased, and a “one hospital command” center has been established, through which patients are properly referred to either hospitals or isolation facilities, depending on their condition.

Laboratories conducting tests for SARS-CoV-2 also increased from one in the beginning to about 220 across the country.

“Umaabot na tayo hanggang BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) na may laboratory. So looking at all of these, we can say that we have prepared our health system, although hindi naman natin sinasabing perpekto na (We have reached the BARMM. So looking at all of these, we can say that we have prepared our health system, but we’re not saying it’s perfect),” she said. “Looking at that after one year, I think we are now more prepared to handle and manage cases of Covid-19.”

Source: Philippines News Agency