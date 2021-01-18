﻿AFP units told to coordinate more with CHR

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief-of-staff Gen. Gilbert Gapay on Sunday called on all military units to intensify their coordination with the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) and similar bodies to further document human rights abuses conducted by the New People’s Army (NPA) communist terrorists.

“Let us endeavor to raise all violations of human rights and international humanitarian law to legitimate organizations that are mandated to protect and promote the well-being of non-combatants,” he said.

The AFP earlier submitted a report to and sought the assistance of the CHR to investigate 532 incidents of attacks on civilians and their properties perpetrated by the communist terrorist group since 2010.

The same report was also submitted to the United Nations (UN) through the Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights and the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in the Philippines.

Last year, the AFP also submitted a report to the UN and CHR detailing a list of child warriors employed by the communist terrorist group.

A total of 544 minors were used and exploited by the Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF), according to the document signed by the AFP Human Rights Office chief Col. Alejandro S. Nacnac.

The reports said these so-called child warriors were used by the communist terrorists in their armed activities.

“It is now the time to unmask the NPA and their front organizations for who they are –human rights violators and purveyors of violence towards civilians,” Gapay said.

He also called out CPP founding chair Jose Maria “Joma” Sison who earlier goaded NPAs to carry out executions in urban areas.

“Let us empower civilian agencies and work together with them in ensuring that pertinent laws are respected and the full weight of the law pressed upon the violators,” Gapay said

Source: Philippines News agency