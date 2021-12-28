﻿AFP transports over 2.3M lbs. of relief goods in Odette-hit areas

Several units of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) have delivered over 2.376 million pounds of relief goods to provinces battered by Typhoon Odette.

In a statement on Sunday night, the AFP said a total of 15 aircraft and 13 naval vessels have been committed in the AFP’s humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations so far.

Navy vessels have transported the bulk of the goods at 2.190 million pounds so far, while Air Force air assets that include one C-130 and eight S-70i Blackhawk helicopters have flown over 186,282 pounds of relief.

The AFP also reported providing transportation assistance to 394 locally stranded individuals.

As of date, 122 disaster response teams with 85 officers and 799 enlisted personnel, from the Visayas Command, Eastern Mindanao Command, and Western Command are deployed. A total of 101 CAFGU Auxiliary and 361 reservists were also tapped to aid.

In his Christmas message, AFP chief, Lt. Gen Andres Centino, asked for prayers for the survivors of the typhoon, as well as for soldiers deployed for disaster response and security operations nationwide.

“Let us not forget to include our loved ones and the survivors of the typhoon in our prayers. Of course, let us also remember our comrades who are keeping watch right now across the country – to the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines – may they be all safe and out of harm’s way,” he said.

Meanwhile, the AFP, through the Philippine Navy and Western Command, airdropped Christmas goods to the military personnel deployed in various detachments and stations in the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG).

An AgustaWestland 109 (AW-109) naval helicopter onboard BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151) delivered relief packs from Palawan Provincial Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office for the residents of Pagasa Island.

The same naval asset airdropped Noche Buena packages, including the traditional lechon to the troops in KIG. BRP Mangyan (AC-71) delivered the same Christmas packages to the troops in Rizal Reef Detachment.

A Philippine Coast Guard vessel also met with BRP Antonio Luna and delivered the package for the troops of BRP Sierra Madre (LS-57) in Ayungin Shoal.

Source: Philippines News Agency