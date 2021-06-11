﻿AFP to work with LGUs, police to stop Reds’ poll extortion

MANILA – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will coordinate with local government units and front-line units of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the countryside to stop the communist terrorists’ “permit-to-campaign” scheme ahead of next year’s elections.

“Makikipagtulungan po tayo at patuloy na makikipagusap sa pamahalaang lokal lalo na yung ating mga frontline units sa ating mga kasamahan sa PNP upang sa ganun ay patuloy nating mamanmanan ang mga developments na ito (We will communicate and coordinate with the local government units and the front-line units of the PNP so that we can monitor developments like this,” AFP spokesperson Marine Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said in a Laging Handa briefing on Thursday when asked how the military intends to foil extortion schemes by the New People’s Army (NPA).

He added that candidates giving in to this scheme by the NPA are violating the law as their payment directly supports the communist terrorist organization.

“Unang una ipinararating natin sa kanila na hindi sila dapat gagawa ng ganito sapagkat ito ay tuwirang pagsuporta sa isang teroristang grupo, sila ay lalabag sa batas kung gagawin nila ito (We will telling them that they should not be doing such things as this is in outright support of the terrorist organization),’ he added.

Arevalo said the AFP will intensify its security operations this coming election season to ensure that the NPAs will not carry out their schemes.

The filing of certificates of candidacy for aspirants in next year’s national and local elections will be from October 1 to 8.

The campaign period for national positions will start on February 8, 2022 until May 7, 2022 or 90 days before the scheduled elections.

On the other hand, local candidates are allowed to campaign 45 days before the May 9, 2022 polls or starting from March 25, 2022 to May 7, 2022.

The Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines

Source: Philippines News Agency