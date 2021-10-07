﻿AFP submits list of 1.6K Reds’ atrocities to CIDG

The Armed Forces of the Philippines Center for Law of Armed Conflict (AFPCLOAC) on Wednesday submitted to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) a total of 1,672 cases and incidents of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) violations committed by the communist terrorist group (CTG) from 2010 up to the first semester of this year.

“During the first semester of CY (Calendar Year) 2021, a total of 166 IHL atrocities of CTGs were recorded by the AFP. These numbers are expected to rise as AFP units continue to monitor and submit reports on the IHL violations of the CTGs,” AFPCLOAC director Brig. Gen. Alejandro Joel Nacnac said in a letter addressed to CIDG chief, Maj. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro.

The AFPCLOAC also submitted the list to the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict’s Legal Cooperation Cluster (NTF-ELCAC LCC) Head and Assistant Solicitor General Angelita Villanueva-Miranda on October 5.

He added that these CTG atrocities should not go unpunished.

The list includes incidents of the CTG’s use of child soldiers, destruction of civilian properties, usage of anti-personnel mines, willful killings, and other IHL violations that were monitored by AFP units in the field.

The submission complies with the request of the NTF-ELCAC for further details on these cases and incidents which was presented during the NTF-ELCAC LCC Conference last September 8.

“With your assistance and support, we may be able to put a stop to the CTGs violations of HR (human rights) and IHL as contained in Republic Act 9851. The AFP, through the AFPCLOAC, will continuously coordinate with you on this matter,” Nacnac said.

The Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army is listed as a terrorist organization by the European Union, United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency