﻿AFP says 3 more cadavers in C-130 crash in Sulu identified

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Sunday said three more cadavers of military personnel who died in the July 4 C-130 crash in Patikul, Sulu have been identified.

“Report from the SOCO (Scene-of-the-Crime Operatives) Crime Lab Region 9 confirmed the identities of Corporal Jerome M. Balivado, Private Joey T. Loterte, and Private Kevin L. Damole, all from the Philippine Army,” AFP spokesperson Col. Ramon Zagala said in a statement.

He added the AFP through Western Mindanao Command has already reached out to the families of the deceased and is now arranging for the immediate transport of the bodies to their hometowns.

A total of 37 cadavers have now been identified while 13 are still undergoing the tedious process of identification to ensure that they are reunited with their families as soon as possible.

Aside from the 50 military fatalities, three civilians on the ground also died while 46 military personnel and four civilians were wounded in the accident.

Source: Philippines News Agency