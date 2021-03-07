﻿AFP readies more transport ops for Covid-19 jabs

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is now looking to transport more coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines outside the National Capital Region (NCR) using its various land, air, and naval transport assets.

AFP chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, in a statement Friday, said this is now being coordinated with the Department of Health (DOH) as regards to the protocol on handling and storage of the vaccines.

“We are one with the government and the Health Department in the full force implementation of the National Vaccine Deployment Program. I am urging all members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to join this effort so that we will be able to convey to our people the need for their cooperation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

On Friday, a Philippine Air Force C-295 medium transport aircraft transported 600 vials of Covid-19 vaccines from Villamor Airbase, Pasay City to the Lumbia Airfield in Cagayan de Oro City.

It was then escorted by military and medical personnel to its destination at the 4th Infantry Division at its headquarters in Camp Evangelista. The vials were the first batch of vaccines that were delivered by the military outside the NCR.

Around 100 out of the 300 front-liners assigned at the 4th Infantry Division were inoculated during the ceremonial vaccination.

Source: Philippines News Agency