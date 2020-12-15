﻿AFP, PNP boost joint efforts vs. insurgency, criminality

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) have bolstered cooperation to address the insurgency problem and maintain peace and order in the communities.

Military and police commanders in Northern and Central Luzon signed a joint campaign plan dubbed as “Natalna II” during a ceremony held in this camp on Tuesday.

“Natalna II” is designed to ensure synergy of military and police efforts in addressing communist terrorists, criminal elements, and private armed groups through close cooperation and inter-operability schemes.

Lt. Gen. Arnulfo Marcelo Burgos Jr., commander of the AFP’s Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom), said the joint campaign aims to address operational gaps through the creation of additional clusters under the Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Committee (JPSCC).

“This is among the objectives of this joint campaign plan since such is critical to the government security forces’ ability to defeat insurgency as well as in maintaining peace and order in our communities,” Burgos said in a statement.

He also said that fostering harmonious working relationship with the PNP is one of Nolcom’s operational thrusts.

“After all, we are serving the same country under the same flag for the same people towards the attainment of the same objective,” he said.

Present during the activity were the different AFP Joint Task Force commanders from across Northern and Central Luzon as well as the director for Integrated Police Operations of Northern Luzon who was accompanied by the Police Regional Directors of Regions 1, 2, 3 and Cordillera.

“Through this endeavor, we are formalizing the already iron-clad partnership of our organizations from the area level down to the grassroots which will be the game changer in our quest for a safe and terror-free society,” said Maj. Gen. Ferdinand Daway, director of the PNP’s Directorate of Integrated Police Operations Northern Luzon (PNP’s DIPO-NL).

He reaffirmed the police’s “commitment to President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to the AFP and the PNP to complement each other’s efforts being one of the prime movers of the different task forces to end local communist armed conflict”.

The AFP and the PNP are co-lead agencies of the Peace, Law Enforcement and Development Support Cluster, one of the 12 lines of efforts of the Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict at the national, regional, provincial and municipal levels.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY