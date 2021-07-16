﻿AFP personnel told to sign up for nat’l ID

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Friday urged all of its members to register for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) in line with ongoing efforts to track terrorists and unscrupulous individuals.

“The Philippine ID will not only provide us with a valid proof of identification, but it will also help government forces in the effort to hunt down terrorists, criminals, and unscrupulous individuals who hide behind false identities,” AFP vice chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Erickson Gloria said in a statement.

The PhilSys registration for the AFP, Department of National Defense (DND), and other bureaus is scheduled from July 12 to August 10, with the target registrants of 15,000.

The PSA allocated 15 PhilSys registration kits that can accommodate 600 to 750 individuals per day.

Among those who registered for their Philippine ID were DND Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Office of Civil Defense administrator, Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad.

“The AFP supports the implementation of PhilSys as it shares mutual concerns and interest for public welfare. This endeavor to ease our people’s access to government services will significantly help us in our fight to address the root cause of armed conflict and radicalization,” Gloria said.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency