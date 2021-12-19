﻿AFP mobilizes units for relief missions in ‘Odette’-hit areas

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Friday said its units are now conducting disaster response operations in areas badly hit by Typhoon Odette.

This is being done in close coordination with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), AFP spokesperson, Army Col. Ramon Zagala, said.

“In close coordination with the NDRRMC, our disaster response operations are ongoing in areas that were and will be affected by Typhoon Odette. These include emergency preemptive evacuations, search and rescue, clearing, and transport assistance for the delivery of relief goods,” Zagala said in a statement.

With the AFP being the lead agency in the search, rescue, and retrieval cluster of the NDRRMC, Zagala said the military has already mobilized units from our regional commands to the battalion level to ensure the widest coverage possible.

“Air and naval assets are also on call and ready for deployment to support the national and local disaster risk reduction and management councils and other response clusters. Other units that are not in the typhoon’s path are also on standby to provide support when necessary,” he added.

Even with help on the way, Zagala also urged those who can extend assistance to their part for those affected by “Odette”.

“In this trying time, we enjoin those who can help to extend assistance in any way they can to those who are badly affected by this typhoon. Help is on the way and the AFP along with other government agencies are working 24/7 to reach those who are in need,” he added.

In a briefing on Friday noon, NDRRMC operations center chief, Joe-mar Perez, said initial reports indicated that Western Visayas has some 5,864 affected families or around 17,238 persons.

He added that they have yet to receive reports of casualty, if any, for the region even as Western Visayas recorded power interruptions in Negros Occidental, Guimaras, portions of Antique, and parts of Capiz, Aklan, and Iloilo.

Meanwhile, an assessment on affected families is still ongoing in Central Visayas.

Power interruptions were also reported in Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental.

Communication/signal interruption were also reported in Cebu while Mactan Airport remains non-operational.

In Eastern Visayas, affected families were placed at 5,275 which is equivalent to 20,103 individuals. Power interruptions were also reported in Southern Leyte and in portions of Leyte and Biliran.

Aside from this, communication/signals interruptions were also recorded in Southern Leyte. In Caraga, affected families were placed at 104 which is equivalent to 235 persons.

Power interruptions were also experienced in the Dinagat Islands, Siargao, Surigao Del Norte and portions of Surigao Del Sur. Communication/signal interruption was also experienced in the Dinagat Islands.

Perez also said they are validating reports of one death and two injured in San Fernando, Bukidnon as of this time.

He also reported that 48 emergency alert and warning messages were issued to the public along with 425 NDRRMC advisories published via monitoring dashboard and mobile application.

Meanwhile, the number of families preemptively evacuated was placed at 83,026 which is equivalent to 332,855 persons residing in Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the Caraga.

Meanwhile, Office of Civil Defense deputy administrator for operations, Assistant Secretary Casiano Monilla said unofficial reports of damage due to “Odette” seemed not that massive.

“As to the damages naman unofficially ang report naman sa region(s) is hindi sya ganun ka-massive ano, even casualties, sabi ko nga wala kaming nare-receive na unofficially na maraming casualties for this Typhoon Odette, yung pananalasa ni Typhoon Odette. Yun lang siguro masasabi ko sa ngayon (As to the damages, unofficially, the reports from the regions seemed to indicate that it is not that massive, even in casualties, we are still to receive official reports stating that a large number of casualties was caused by the onslaught of Typhoon Odette, that’s what I can say for now),” he added.

