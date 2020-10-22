﻿AFP just giving Liza, Catriona warning about Left: Palace

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) was not red-tagging actress Liza Soberano and 2018 Miss Universe Catriona Gray but just giving them a warning that their advocacies might be used by the Left-leaning groups, Malacañang said on Thursday.

“Well, tingin ko naman sa statement mismo ng AFP, sinabi naman niya walang ganoon (I think based on the AFP statement, he said there is no such thing),” Roque said in a virtual Palace briefing.

Roque was referring to the statement of Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. who advised Soberano to “abdicate” her ties to Gabriela Youth.

Parlade made his advice after Soberano participated in a webinar organized by Gabriela Youth and tearfully called on fellow influencers to speak up on issues affecting women and children.

Parlade of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) also issued the same advice to Gray.

“Pinag-iingatan lang nila sila na baka mamaya magamit sila ng Left (They are just being cautioned that they may be used by the Left),” Roque said.

He said the AFP understands that Soberano and Gray were just advocating the rights of women and children.

“Pero siyempre ingat din po kasi ang talagang, iyong mga Maoists po sa Pilipinas eh talagang kung mayroong puwedeng pagsamantalahan ay pagsasamantalahan nila (Of course, we have to be cautious because those Maoists in the Philippines, they will take advantage of anyone they can exploit),” he added.

He said like Soberano and Gray, President Rodrigo Duterte is also supporting the rights of women even when he was mayor of Davao City for over two decades.

“Pero wala po kaming problema doon sa mga sinasabi nila Liza at ni Catriona dahil ang ating Presidente sinusulong din po ang karapatan ng kababaihan at malinaw po ang track record niya lalung-lalo na noong siya po ay Mayor ng Davao City (But we have no problem with what Liza and Catriona have said because our President is also advocating the rights of women and that is clear on his track record especially when he was still Mayor of Davao City),” Roque said.

