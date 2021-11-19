﻿AFP joint exercise brings confidence to gov’t troops

Government troops are now more confident in terms of securing the country as a result of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Joint Exercise “DAGIT-PA” 05-2021 held on Thursday.

“They will be going back to their assignments more equipped and confident now because of the exercise,” Maj Gen. Robert Dauz, Philippine Army (PA) Commander of the Visayas Command, said in an interview.

“For our country, it is a great advantage because our AFP troops had learned as one,” he said.

As part of the AFP Joint Exercise “DAGIT-PA” (Da-sea, Git-air, and Pa-land), an amphibious operation was held off the waters of Patnongon, Antique.

Around 797 personnel from the Philippine Army, Philippine Navy, and Philippine Air Force joined the exercise aimed at strengthening their interoperability.

Before the exercise, the troops also took part in the artillery firing, close quarter battle, and military operation in urban terrain exercises at the Philippine Army’s 3rd Infantry Division in Jamindan, Capiz on Nov. 17, AFP Joint Exercise “DAGIT-PA” director Maj. Gen. Francisco Ariel Felicidario III said.

“Hopefully, our fellow Filipinos were able to see the capability of our troops in defending them and our nation whenever there is a threat,” he said.

During the joint exercise, they incorporated the lessons learned during the Zamboanga and Marawi siege, Felicidario said.

Should the same situation happen, they would know what to do and they can immediately respond to restore security and peace in the country, he added.

Felicidario also thanked AFP Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Andres Centino for allowing them to have their joint exercise in Patnongon.

The province of Antique was chosen for the amphibious exercise because of its long coast since 15 of the province’s 18 towns are coastal municipalities, said Maj. Gen. Benedict Arevalo, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division of the Philippine Army.

Gov. Rhodora Cadiao, who came to witness the joint exercise, said the provincial government gave all-out support to the activity.

“We also experienced a grand show of force of the AFP,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency