﻿AFP HQ lockdown remains until Covid-19 situation improves

Lockdown of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City will remain until the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) situation improves.

“The lockdown of Camp Aguinaldo that took effect 8 o’clock in the morning of 21 March 2021 will be in force until the rise of Covid-19 infection has been contained and the health situation improves,” AFP spokesperson Marine Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said in a statement Monday.

He added that a string of 83 fresh Covid-19 cases from March 17 to 21 has prompted AFP chief, Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, to order the lockdown.

“This measure will restrict entry and exit of all AFP personnel and workers in concessionaires inside the General Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo,” Arevalo said.

He added military personnel will be confined inside the camp and may leave only with proper authority.

Relatedly, Arevalo said that only those with official transactions inside the camp will be allowed to enter.

“Families and dependents of military personnel residing inside (the) camp are also covered by the lockdown,” he added.

Only those between ages 21-59 who are essential workers may be allowed to leave their military-provided housing facilities provided they present relevant office and work identification cards.

“However, operations and delivery of services by military units and offices inside camp will continue unhampered. At least 50 percent of the workforce will personally man their offices. All civilian personnel, except those who by nature of their job requires personal presence, are to work from home,” Arevalo said.

He added that as of March 21, Covid-19 infection in the AFP was placed at 7,342 with 870 active cases, 6,424 recoveries, and 48 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency