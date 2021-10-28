﻿AFP elated over top rank in approval, trust survey

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) welcomed the latest results of a non-commissioned survey where it garnered the highest approval and trust ratings among government agencies.

“In its 3rd Quarter Survey involving 1,500 respondents, the AFP maintained its 67 percent total approval rating and 49 percent high trust rating,” AFP spokesperson, Army Col. Ramon Zagala, said in a statement Tuesday night, referring to the results of the survey, conducted by independent pollster PUBLiCUS Asia, Inc.

The survey, conducted from October 11 to 18, showed that the AFP topped the Institution Approval Scorecard with 66.73 percent, followed by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) with 62.73 percent; Philippine Air Force (PAF), 58.2 percent; Department of Science and Technology, 58 percent; and Department of Social Welfare and Development, 57.46 percent.

The AFP also topped the Institution Trust Scorecard with 49.06 percent, followed by TESDA with 42.73 percent; PAF, 41 percent; Commission on Higher Education, 39 percent, and the Department of Education, 36.53 percent.

Zagala noted that the AFP considers the survey’s result as a manifestation of the people’s positive perception of the accomplishment of its mission.

“We pledge our sustained performance with emphasis on our core values of honor, service, and patriotism to ensure the accomplishment of our mandate to protect the people and the state,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency