﻿AFP closer to gaining victory vs. all threats: Centino

Newly-appointed Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief-of-staff, Lt. Gen. Andres Centino, on Friday said the military is closer to attaining victory against all security threats in the country.

In his assumption speech, Centino said the winning streak of the AFP can be attributed to the “firm conviction and full support of our Commander-in-Chief,” a reference to President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

“The AFP also enjoys a plus 74 or excellent net satisfaction rating (among) Filipinos based on the most recent social weather station survey. These assurances fuel the dauntless spirit of the men and women of the organization in conquering the challenges of the day. From internal security to external defense, and the ramifications of the unseen enemy during this Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Centino also said the AFP is more than motivated in carrying out its core purpose of protecting the people and securing the state.

“With the issuance of Executive Order 70 and the creation of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) in the country, we will continue to pursue a whole-of-government and whole-of-nation approach against all threats. Our relentless operations against the terrorists will ensure a physically and psychologically secured environment conducive for inclusive progress,” he added.

Under his leadership as the 57th AFP chief, Centino said that there will be four priority thrusts that will serve as a “baseline and guiding mechanisms” in accomplishing missions in the organization.

These are operational efficiency, optimal use of resources, advancing professionalism and meritocracy in the AFP, and capability development.

Centino is a member of the Philippine Military Class of 1988 and assumed the position as Army commander last May. He is a mistah (batchmate) of newly-appointed Philippine National Police chief, Lt. Gen. Dionardo Carlos.

Before he was appointed Army chief, Centino was the head of the Cagayan De Oro City-based 4th Infantry Division.

He also held various positions such as commander of the 26th Infantry Battalion of the 4th Infantry Division; Secretary Army General Staff; Chief-of-Staff, 4th Infantry Division; commander of the 401st Infantry Brigade; and Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations (J-3) of the AFP.

