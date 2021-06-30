﻿Advocacy groups in Pangasinan support PNP’s programs

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan – Various advocacy groups in Pangasinan have expressed continued support to the programs of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in maintaining peace and order in the province.

This after the Pangasinan provincial coalition of Lingkod Bayan (public servants) Advocacy Support Groups and Force Multipliers took their oath of office led by PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar on Wednesday here.

“We support the PNP as we see how they exert effort to reach out not only to those in the higher society but as well as those on the ground up to the barangay level. This is a very good program of the PNP in attaining peace and order and eventually progress for our country,” pastor Tirso Bulatao, provincial president of the Faith-Based Groups, said in an interview.

National Coalition of Information Technology Advocates for Change provincial president Voltaire Tolentino acknowledged the importance of coordinating with the PNP in the fight against criminality.

“I thought it is better to join in the PNP advocacy groups, at least it is legitimate. We are geared towards fighting cybercrimes, cyber terrorism, and even sexual trafficking through the internet,” he said.

Eleazar said the advocacy groups and force multipliers are “huge help” in the PNP’s performance of their duties.

“They help the police by reporting what is happening around them. We need their reports. We could do it alone but through them, we could be more effective in the delivery of services to the public,” he said.

Pangasinan Police Provincial Office director Col. Ronald Gayo said the groups are PNP’s partners in fighting illegal drugs, crimes, among others.

The other advocacy groups in Pangasinan are Kabataan Kontra Droga at Terorismo, Kaligtasan Kalikasan, Global Peace Community Relations, Women and LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) groups, Foreign National Keepers Network, and Barangay-Based Groups

Source: Philippines News Agency