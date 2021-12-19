﻿Administered PH Covid-19 vax doses reach 100M

The government on Friday achieved another milestone in the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) by reaching the 100-million doses mark since the rollout began in March.

The latest data from the National Covid-19 vaccination dashboard showed 100,013,599 doses have been administered nationwide, with 43,024,393 Filipinos now fully protected and 1,014,205 already with booster or additional doses.

Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., chief of the National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19, continues to reiterate the need for local government units (LGUs) nationwide to further ramp up vaccination efforts, especially now that the Omicron variant has been detected.

“Huwag po tayo mag-panic dahil ang ating gobyerno ay handa sa pagdating ng Omicron (We should not panic because the government is ready for the Omicron variant),” he said in a previous interview.

The government is looking to complete the two doses of 11 million more Filipinos to reach the target of 54 million before the end of the year.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the 43 million fully vaccinated individuals account for 55.78 percent of the target population.

He commended the Department of Health, National Vaccination Operations Center, NTF, LGUs, private and development partners, medical front-liners, and volunteers for a “job well done”.

“This is indeed a showcase of the true bayanihan (cooperation) spirit. Congratulations to all,” he said in a statement.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III also noted that the government has always been prepared for worst-case scenarios and constantly updates the country’s pandemic response strategies.

“We are very prepared. This comes from the fact that last year when we had our surge in July and August, we did not even have a single vaccine,” he said.

Still, Nograles warned the public against complacency in observing health protocols.

“All must comply with the 50 percent indoor and 70 percent outdoor capacity and strictly adhere to minimum public health standards, especially those attending Simbang Gabi (dawn masses), continue to wear face masks, maintain one-meter physical distancing, avoid crowds, and observe proper hygiene,” he said.

The second round of the national vaccination days “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” is on its third and last day, except in areas affected by Typhoon “Odette”.

The Philippines has so far received 178,004,070 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, both procured and donated, since February.

