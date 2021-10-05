﻿Administered Covid-19 vax doses in Caraga reach 864K

The Department of Health (DOH) 13 (Caraga) on Monday said that a total of 864,746 doses of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) have already been administered as of Sunday.

In a report, the DOH-13 said that 423,145 individuals have already received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines while 441,601 are already fully vaccinated.

The agency said that 118,293 front-line health workers in the region have already been vaccinated in the region, with 56,202 of them already fully vaccinated.

A total of 181,260 senior citizens have been administered with Covid-19 vaccines with 101,395 of them now fully vaccinated.

For those in the A3 priority group or those with comorbidities, 277,092 individuals have already received the Covid-19 vaccines with 191,095 of them considered fully vaccinated.

A total of 249,955 individuals under the A4 priority group or essential workers have already been vaccinated in the region with 83,430 of them fully vaccinated.

The DOH-13 also reported the 38,146 individuals under the A5 priority group or indigents have already been vaccinated with 9,479 of them now fully vaccinated.

“We continue our call on the people in Caraga Region to avail of the free vaccination program of the government for protection against Covid-19,” the agency said.

Source: Philippines News Agency