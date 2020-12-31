﻿Adapt to new normal till pandemic is over, Pinoys urged

National Policy Against Covid-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., on Thursday urged Filipinos to adapt to the new normal by observing health protocols until the public health crisis is over.

“In order for us to survive and move forward, we had to undergo the process of adaptation. We had to let go of our old habits and adopt new systems, approaches, and a new way of doing things until the pandemic is over,” Galvez said in his year-end message.

He cited the Filipinos’ patience, determination, and strong character in fighting the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“The year 2020 was truly a very challenging one for the Filipino people. We were waging battles on multiple fronts: the health, economic, and peace fronts,” Galvez said. “The health crisis altered practically all aspects of our way of life – the way we work, the manner we interact with people, and the methods we use in doing business, among others.”

He noted that the national government, alongside local government units and the private sector, was able to scale up the country’s capacities on testing, contact tracing, and isolation.

“We believe that this is what happens when we come together and use the power of unity, complementation, and cooperation to protect the health, security, and welfare of our countrymen,” Galvez said.

He noted that all sectors are working together to push for the national vaccination program so that the economy would recover.

“As we welcome the new year, let us look back and learn from the lessons of 2020. It was the year that tested our mettle as a people. But we stood tall and remained resilient,” Galvez said. “This will be our clarion call for 2021. Together we shall heal, recover and build back better as one people and one nation

Source: Philippines News agency