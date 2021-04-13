﻿Adanar recovers from Covid-19

MANILA – Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar has recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) after completing the mandatory 14-day quarantine at home.

“I am pleased to share that I have fully recovered from Covid-19 after undergoing a 14-day home quarantine,” Andanar said in a press statement issued on Saturday.

He made the announcement after he confirmed on March 29 that he got infected.

The result of his March 27 reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test turned positive. He, however, was asymptomatic.

Andanar took the swab test when he arrived in Manila after visiting Loreto, Dinagat Islands for the conduct of the “Explain, Explain, Explain” information campaign on the National Covid-19 Vaccination Roadmap.

He was thankful that with God’s assistance and everyone’s prayers, he is fully recovered.

“I thank the Lord for this blessing of being able to overcome the virus. I am also very grateful for my family, loved ones, and colleagues, among others, for all their support and prayers while I undertook my recovery,” he said.

Despite his recovery, Andanar said he would still observe another five days of “voluntary” quarantine to ensure the safety of people around him and those who will possibly meet him after his isolation.

He reminded his fellow Filipinos to continue following the minimum public health standards to stop the further transmission of Covid-19 in the country.

For people who have tested positive for Covid-19, he encouraged them not to lose hope.

“With this, I call on those who have contracted the virus to remain strong-willed and to be hopeful of their recovery. And to trust that our Divine Creator will hear our prayers of healing and health,” Andanar said.

The Philippines logged a total of 840,554 Covid-19 infections after recording 12,225 new cases as of Friday.

There are 178,351 active Covid-19 cases and around 647,683 infected individuals have already recovered, while 14,520 have died. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency