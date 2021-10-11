﻿Actor faces raps after hitting police vehicle, barrier

Actor Jake Cuenca will face charges for hitting a police vehicle in Mandaluyong City and a steel barrier when he tried to escape on Saturday night.

Eastern Police District Director, Brig. Gen. Matthew Baccay, in a radio interview on Sunday, said Cuenca, 33, will be charged with reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property and disobedience to agents in authority.

A passing delivery rider was also hit by a stray bullet as the police tried to “disable” the actor’s black sports utility vehicle.

Based on a report of the Mandaluyong City Police Station, the incident happened along Silangan Street, near Pantaleon Street, in Barangay Barangka Ibaba at around 8:30 p.m.

Cuenca’s vehicle hit the left side of the police patrol car and rammed a barrier.

Baccay said the police were conducting anti-illegal drug operations in the area when Cuenca’s vehicle passed by.

“The police chased the vehicle until the Pasig City area, particularly Shaw Boulevard. When they confronted [the vehicle], it was the actor Jake Cuenca,” Baccay said in Filipino.

Baccay said the police had to disable the vehicle by shooting at it.

The Mandaluyong City police is attending to the needs of the rider, who is already in stable condition.

Another examination will determine if Cuenca was under the influence of alcohol.

No illegal substance or materials were found in the vehicle that is now under police custody.

“In the absence of any medical report, I will not conclude whether he is under the influence or not. Hintayin na lang natin (Let’s wait for the result). As I have said, ‘yun naman ang ire-resolve sa (It will be resolved by the) fiscal or prosecutor’s office,” Baccay said.

