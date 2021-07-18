﻿Active monitoring leads to detection of NorMin Delta cases

Active surveillance of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases by the Department of Health in Region 10 (DOH-10) has enabled it to detect the Delta variant in two Northern Mindanao cities.

The DOH Central Office announced on Friday that of the 16 recent Delta variant cases, six are in Misamis Oriental — five from this city, and one from Gingoog City.

They have already recovered, according to DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Saturday.

Dr. David Mendoza, DOH-10 chief epidemiologist, said in an online briefing on Saturday that they were looking into the Cycle Threshold (CT) value.

“When the CT value is short, it means it is very ineffective. All samples with very short CT will be sent to Philippine Genome Center for genomic analysis,” he said.

Experts define CT in reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction SARS-CoV-2 tests as a potential marker for severe Covid-19 cases.

It refers to the number of cycles needed to amplify viral RNA (ribonucleic acid) to reach a detectable level.

Mendoza said those who recovered, their families, and close contacts are still isolated for further monitoring and testing.

They are residents of Barangay Carmen and Camaman-an here and Gingoog City.

Dr. Gina Itchon, medical officer of the state-run Northern Mindanao Medical Center, said it’s possible that the Delta variant was transmitted through travelers who entered the city, although she did not rule out the possibility that the virus has mutated.

“[The Delta variant] could be due to natural mutations. The mutation will happen no matter what we do,” she said.

The samples were sent on June 26 and the confirmation came out two days later.

Dr. Josel Llacuna, DOH-10 Director, said the Delta variant cases underscored the importance of regular testing and sending samples to the genome center.

After the Delta variants were confirmed, the Inter-Agency Task Force placed Cagayan de Oro and Gingoog cities under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) until July 31.

CDO Mayor Oscar Moreno said they will also ramp up the vaccination rollout.

“Don’t panic. We will intensify our efforts, prepare for the worst, but hope for the best,” he said during the briefing. “We need to be control of ourselves so we can also control the virus. It is very important to remain vigilant.”

Jose Edgardo Uy, economic cluster head of the Emergency Operation Center, said the passenger capacity of public utility vehicles is at 50 percent under ECQ.

“Transportation providers and operators are still allowed to operate at full capacity. They don’t need to reduce the deployment of their units but they need to follow the 50 percent capacity and health protocols,” he said.

The barangay exit pass will be for just one family member who can purchase essential needs.

Cagayan de Oro City Police Office officer-in-charge Col. Aron Mandia said there are five quarantine checkpoints.

Authorized persons outside of residence must present identification cards while transport of essential goods will require a certification from the Department of Trade and Industry.

Source: Philippines News Agency