﻿Active Covid-19 cases in E. Visayas down to 543

TACLOBAN CITY – Only 543 of the 8,315 confirmed coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Eastern Visayas are active, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Tuesday.

The number represents 6.53 percent of the region’s total recorded cases since March, DOH Eastern Visayas head Exuperia Salbaberino said in a statement.

“Active cases are those admitted or isolated in health or quarantine facilities and have not recovered yet from the disease,” she added.

Almost 99 percent of patients in the region are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and the rest are severe or critical cases, the DOH reported.

To date, 92.46 percent of the regional total of 7,688 patients have recovered from the illness, while 84 have died of Covid-19 complications.

Earlier, Sabalberino said the region has maintained a decreasing number of cases for the past days with the concerted efforts of the local government units, stakeholders, and other private partners.

“However, this is not the time for us to be complacent. The prevention starts with us and our own household. If we do things right individually and in the community, we can break the transmission,” she said.

Meanwhile, of the remaining active cases in the region, 35 are new infections reported Monday night – 29 in Samar, three in Leyte, and two in Eastern Samar, and one in Northern Samar.

In the region, the DOH tagged the three Samar provinces as medium-risk areas for Covid-19, while Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Biliran, as low-risk areas.

Source: Philippines News Agency