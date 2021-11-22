﻿Active Covid-19 cases in Caraga Region down to 402

The number of active coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the Caraga Region continued to drop, with only 402 cases remaining after 19 new infections were recorded Saturday.

The Department of Health’s regional office Caraga (DOH-13) said the remaining active cases in the region represent 1 percent of the total 48,774 infections the pandemic started March last year.

The active cases have not exceeded 1,000 this month since the region ended October with 964.

“Most of the remaining active cases or 96.1 percent are asymptomatic and with mild symptoms, while 3.5 percent are with severe symptoms, and 0.3 percent are in critical conditions,” the DOH-13 said in a statement.

The agency also recorded 82 new recoveries that brought the total in the region to 46,513 while two deaths increased the fatalities to 1,859.

From November 7 to 13, the DOH-13 said 4,166 individuals in the region have undergone Covid-19 tests. Of the total, 243 or 6 percent turned out positive.

Department of Health-Caraga update as of Nov. 20, 2021 (Image courtesy of DOH)

DOH-13 reminded the public to follow all health and quarantine protocols under the new alert level systems issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force.

Butuan City and the provinces of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur are under Alert Level 2 from November 22 to 30, with intrazonal and interzonal travels allowed subject to reasonable restrictions based on age and comorbidities and as may be determined by local government units.

Venues allowed to operate can accommodate a maximum of 50 percent capacity indoors for fully vaccinated individuals and those below 18 years of age, even if unvaccinated, and 70 percent outdoors provided that workers are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Dinagat Islands is on Alert Level 3 during the same period.

