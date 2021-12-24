﻿Active Covid-19 cases in Caraga down to 103

The number of active coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the Caraga region has continued to decline, the regional health office said Thursday.

In a report, the Department of Health (DOH) 13 (Caraga) said only five new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the region on Wednesday.

One case each was reported in Butuan City, Bayugan City, Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte, and Agusan del Sur.

The provinces of Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, as well as the cities of Surigao, Tandag, and Bislig recorded zero Covid-19 cases on the same day, the DOH-13 added.

The health office noted that active infections in the region are down to 103 compared to 170 cases recorded on December 16.

“Of the remaining active cases, 62.9 percent are asymptomatic, 33 percent are with mild symptoms, 3.7 percent are considered severe, and 0.3 percent in critical condition,” the DOH-13 said.

Seven new patients were also reported to have recovered Wednesday, bringing the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the region to 47,200.

The total number of infections in Caraga since March last year was tallied at 49,201.

The region has also recorded a total of 1,898 deaths with zero Covid-19-related deaths reported on Wednesday.

Source: Philippines News Agency