﻿Active Covid-19 cases in Bataan drop to 34

The number of active cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in this province continues to drop, with the latest report from the Provincial Health Office showing only 34 patients from 43, remain in isolation.

Gov. Albert Garcia said on Thursday the total number of recoveries is pegged at 3,568, which is fast catching up with the number of confirmed cases recorded at 3,682.

There were five new infections logged as against 14 new recoveries. The number of deaths remained at 80.

The new recoveries are three each from Dinalupihan, Samal and Orani, two each from Abucay and Mariveles, and one from Hermosa. Their ages range from 14 to 81 years old.

The new confirmed cases come from the towns of Orani, Mariveles, Hermosa, Abucay and Samal (one each), with the youngest patient at 18 years old and the oldest at 82.

The governor told his constituents that the slowdown in new Covid-19 cases should not be a reason to relax, especially because of the just-concluded holidays.

“Kaya’t muling pinaaalalahanan ang lahat na sundin ang mga alituntuning pangkalusugan ng pamahalaan lalo na sa mga taong sumasailalim sa 14-day home quarantine bilang pag-iingat para na rin sa kapakanan ng mga mahal sa buhay maging ng kapwa (Thus, everyone is reminded to follow the government’s health guidelines, especially those undergoing 14-day home quarantine as a precaution for the welfare of loved ones as well as others),” Garcia said.

This move, he said is being done to make sure that any person who arrived from outside the province is not infected and to limit the spread of the virus should he turn out positive for the virus.

“Makaaasa ang lahat na patuloy na nakatutok ang pamahalaang panlalawigan at maging ang bawat Barangay Health Emergency Response Team upang subaybayan ang mga mangangailangan ng atensyong medikal at maiwasan ang pagdami ng kumpirmadong kaso ng Covid-19 sa Bataan (Rest assured that the provincial government and even every Barangay Health Emergency Response Team will continue to focus on monitoring those who need medical attention and to prevent the increase in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bataan,” the governor added.

Source: Philippines News agency