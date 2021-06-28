﻿Active Covid-19 cases in Bataan down to 1,108

BALANGA CITY, Bataan – The Provincial Health Office (PHO) on Monday reported that the number of active coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in this province has gone down to 1,108 as more new recoveries were recorded than the new infections.

The latest report showed that there were 42 new confirmed cases as against 88 new recoveries, bringing the number of those found positive since last year to 10,735 and those who already recovered to 9,273.

The number of deaths, on the other hand, rose to 354 after two new casualties, both males, were listed — a 76-year-old from Mariveles and a 56-year-old from Samal town.

The new confirmed cases were from Balanga City, 11; Mariveles, 10; Morong, 5; Abucay, Dinalupihan and Samal, three each; Limay, Orion, and Pilar with two each and Orani, one.

The new recoveries were from Mariveles, 31; Abucay, 17; Balanga City, 11; Pilar, 8; Orani, 7; Morong, 6; Samal, 5; Bagac, Hermosa and Orion, one each.

Meanwhile, vaccination against Covid-19 continued with a total of 68,314 people from the priority groups A1 (medical front-liners), A2 (senior citizens) and A3 (persons with comorbidities) receiving the first dose and 16,663 for the second dose.

Source: Philippines News Agency