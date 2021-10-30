﻿Acquiring PhilID a privilege: Davao school

It should be considered a privilege to be granted a documentary requirement such as the Philippine Identification (PhilID) card.

Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) highlighted this in a recent post as it continues to help the government promote the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

“Having a PhilID is a privilege so that one can enroll or apply for scholarships,” HCDC said, adding that a national ID is the only identification needed to apply for academic incentives.

“It is the main objective of PhilSys — to provide free and with lifetime validity ID to all Filipinos, either young or old,” added HCDC.

HCDC said having a PhilID also means easier transactions as it will be a sufficient document to access services from government and private companies.

“With the PhilID, there is no more need to present other IDs. Let us all together face a new Philippines. Register now for PhilSys,” said HCDC, as more than 34 million Filipinos finished the registration process as of September.

Step 1 registration should be accomplished online by providing demographic information, after which an appointment can be set for the face-to-face Step 2 biometrics phase that includes iris scan, fingerprints, and photographs.

The Philippine Postal Corporation will deliver the PhilID cards for free.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency