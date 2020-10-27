﻿Abueva powers Phoenix over NLEX on return to action

Calvin Abueva made a triumphant return to the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) to lead Phoenix Fuel Masters to a 114-110 win over NLEX Road Warriors on Monday night at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center in Pampanga.

Despite getting suspended by the PBA for 16 months, which was only lifted on Sunday, Abueva looked like he never lost a touch, even putting up an impressive all-around game as the Fuel Masters prevailed despite a huge third-quarter deficit.

The Road Warriors began the third quarter on a 19-3 run to go up, 77-63, midway through the period.

But they slowly wavered from there, and Phoenix fired 12 straight points to take the lead, 90-85, early in the fourth.

NLEX still put up a fight, even claiming the edge back, 102-101, with four and a half minutes left.

The Fuel Masters, however, responded with a 7-0 run to go up, 108-102, with 1:41 remaining.

The Road Warriors scored five unanswered points to cut the lead down to just one, 108-107, but Matt Wright found Abueva underneath for a crucial basket that upped the gap back to three, 110-107, with 44.1 seconds left.

Phoenix’s defense then forced Kevin Alas to a tough layup miss and a botched triple from Raul Soyud that could have tied the game, and Justin Chua added two free throws to make it 112-107 with 13 seconds on the clock.

Soyud bounced back after making a quick triple with just 10 seconds to go, but Chua iced the game with two free throws in the ensuing play.

Abueva finished with 21 points on 6-of-14 shooting, 13 rebounds, seven assists, and one steal for the Fuel Masters, who scored their second straight win and are now at 4-2 in the standings.

Wright led them in scoring with 28 points alongside four rebounds, five assists, and one steal.

Jason Perkins added 20 points, 13 rebounds, and one assist.

Soyud put up a career-high 27 points on 12-of-14 shooting and three rebounds, for the Road Warriors, who fell to 1-5.

Kiefer Ravena and JR Quinahan of the Road Warriors each added 18 markers, with the former putting up a double-double with 10 assists.

