﻿Abu Sayyaf surrenderers in Basilan climb to 21

The number of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) terrorists who surrendered in Basilan province has reached 21 after another five gave up to military authorities, officials announced Tuesday.

The five, followers of the slain ASG leader Isnilon Hapilon, showed up around 11:30 a.m. on Monday at the 68th Infantry Battalion (IB) in Barangay Campo Uno, Lamitan City.

Lt. Col. Napoleon Pabon Jr., 68IB acting commander, identified the ASG surrenderers through their aliases as Nori, 32; Ansar, 44; Dam, 44; Miyo, 42; and, Sharim, 30.

Hapilon also known as Abu Abdulla al-Filipini, was killed in October 2017 during the battle of Marawi City.

They turned over four Garand rifles and one KG-9 semi-automatic pistol with ammunition.

Joint Task Force (JTF)-Basilan and the provincial and local governments will assist the former extremists in their reintegration into mainstream society.

Since January, JTF-Basilan has welcomed a total of 21 ASG bandits, who abandoned the armed struggle.

Of the 21 surrenderers since January, 18 were regular ASG members while the other three were supporters.

“We are optimistic that those bandits who are still hiding will soon come out and avail of the programs and projects that the government offers,” said Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command. (

Source: Philippines News Agency