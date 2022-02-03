﻿Abas cites ‘milestones’ under his tenure as Comelec chief

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairperson Sheriff Abas said the successful holding of mid-term elections in 2019 was one of the “milestones” he achieved as official of the poll body in the last six years.

This, as Abas along with Commissioners Rowena Guanzon and Antonio Kho Jr. retired on Wednesday, three months before the May 9, 2022 national and local elections.

“Also, one of the milestones of my tenure is the successful holding of the 2019 national and local elections, of course, with the en banc. Aside from the fast proclamation of the winners. We have also experienced zero election-related violence and no failure of elections nationwide,” he said during the retirement ceremony held at the Sofitel hotel in Pasay City.

Abas was first named as Comelec commissioner by the late President Benigno Simeon Aquino III in 2015. He was appointed to head the Commission by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte two years later.

The retiring officials were each presented with Philippine and Comelec flags, Book of Decisions, gavel, shingle, pen, pin, and robe as tokens of the Comelec’s highest esteem and symbols of gratitude.

They also received another token, a frame of their official portrait as officials of the Commission.

Present during the ceremony were the other members of the Commission en banc, namely: Commissioners Socorro Inting, Marlon Casquejo, Aimee Ferolino, and Rey Bulay.

Inting, being the senior official, will be the acting chairperson of the poll body until Duterte appoints the successor of Abas.

Guanzon, who is not in good terms with Ferolino due to the alleged delay in the release of the resolution on Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s disqualification cases, said she is retiring with a grateful heart.

“I retire today at midnight with a grateful heart, who have served the Commission on Elections and the country with your unwavering support. I retire with a grateful heart because I know that you have kept me in your prayers whenever there is a difficult time and whenever the Commission is undergoing some crises,” Guanzon said.

“So, I retire with satisfaction that I have made my parents proud and I have enjoyed all your company even when we had disagreed and I came that all in all, you will not forget me not only because of my colorful personality, but because of what we have shared together. I look forward to seeing you again in the next chapter of my life,” she added.

For his part, Kho said what he will miss about his work in the Comelec aside from writing decisions, is the chance to travel in the country.

“There are so many things that I will miss about working for Comelec, aside from writing decisions, I especially enjoyed going to different places in the country,” he said.

Kho said it would be difficult for him to leave Comelec which gave him a sense of fulfillment.

“I cannot deny that I’ve been feeling sentimental in the past few days. It’s hard to say goodbye to a place that has given me so much fulfillment…and of course, more than giving me that sense of fulfillment, working in Comelec has taught me an abundance of deeds,” he said.

Kho was appointed by Duterte in 2018, replacing the post vacated by Abas.

The four remaining commissioners were also appointed by Duterte.

Source: Philippines News Agency