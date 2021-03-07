﻿AA to free PH from oppression, violence: group

The Anti-Terror Act (ATA) will ensure social cohesion and create a more peaceful environment within communities, especially in far-flung areas, a leader of a multi-sectoral organization said on Friday.

Jose Antonio Goitia, secretary-general of Liga Independencia Pilipinas, expressed the group’s full support behind the measure amid the continuing oral arguments on the ATA at the Supreme Court.

“Social cohesion will only exist when people recognize the authority of the law. Therefore, as society changes, so too must the law in order to maintain cohesion,” Goitia said in a statement.

He said the petitioners who are against the ATA “are only arguing on a slice of the measure’s entire provisions to make it looked like unconstitutional.”

“What is reprehensible in the arguments of the petitioners is the blatant fear-mongering designed to deliberately arouse public fear or alarm on the provisions of the law,” he said.

Goitia cited the petitioners’ unconstitutional claims against Section 29 or Detention Without Judicial Warrant of Arrest.

“The petitioners argue on parts of the provisions and not its entirety to justify the unconstitutionality of the law,” he said. “However, if one reads the whole of Section 29, it paints a different picture from their contention.”

Goitia insisted the ATA is far different from Martial Law.

“Martial Law is from a time long forgotten and our society has since changed. Laws have changed. Our Constitution had been rewritten numerous times,” he said. “Laws are modified based on the current state of a society and where it may be heading in the future.”

Goitia urged the petitioners to seek the bright side and benefits of the law for the country, rather than destroying the people’s perceptions and injecting wrong ideologies about the ATA.

“The Filipinos deserve to be free from oppression and violence committed by the terrorists. Trust this will benefit our nation,” he said.

In a separate statement, League of Parent of the Philippines chair Remy Rosadio railed against the petitioners “for orchestrating again delaying tactics in the justice system.”

Rosadio believed that the measure will serve as a strong backbone against violent extremism and recruitment of youth into the armed movement, particularly the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

“The petitioners are just prolonging the deliberation because they knew that if the ATA 2020 will be implemented then it will be a big blow to all the supporters of CPP NPA NDF,” she said.

Rosadio said the measure will provide a tougher response against the threat of terrorism and will end the long-standing atrocities committed by the communist terrorist groups.

“We hope and pray that the justices of the Supreme Court will end and decide on the ATA 2020 in favor of those parents who are fighting against the recruitment of minors in the armed movement and for all families seeking for a peaceful environment nationwide,” she said.

“We need to be free from terrorists, we need to improve economically and keep our families, our children safe from further abuses and exploitation.”

Source: Philippines News Agency