﻿A4 vaccination ongoing in Antique’s 14 towns

Vaccination for economic frontline workers or the A4 priority group is ongoing in 14 municipalities in Antique.

The rollout was conducted in municipalities of Anini-y, Tobias Fornier, Hamtic, San Jose de Buenavista, Sibalom, San Remigio, Belison, Bugasong, Tibiao, Culasi, Sebaste, Pandan, Libertad and Caluya.

These towns are considered critical and high-risk due to the presence of the more infectious Delta variant and their high number of cases of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), Irene Dulduco, Information Officer of the Antique Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO, said in an interview on Thursday.

“The vaccination for A4 already started last Aug. 9 in the province,” she said.

As of August 10, eight of the 14 municipalities reported that they have already inoculated a total of 6,664 economic front-liners, the highest is in Pandan where the first two local cases of the Delta variant were detected with 6,223.

The IPHO is yet to include the 600 tricycle drivers who got vaccinated in San Jose de Buenavista on Thursday as per information from Health Officer Dr. Melba Billones.

The province has master listed 64,623 eligible vaccinees under the A4 priority group.

