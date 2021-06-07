﻿A4 group vaccination crucial to ‘seamless’ functioning of society

MANILA – The start of the Covid-19 vaccination of economic front-liners or those belonging to the A4 priority category is important to ensure the “seamless” and “uninterrupted” functioning of the society, Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar said on Monday.

In a press statement, Andanar welcomed the start of inoculation for the country’s economic front-liners, including media workers, recognizing their contribution to the country’s fight against Covid-19.

“Kabilang ang ating mga kasamahan sa media sa tinatawag na essential workers na walang pagod na nagtatrabaho at itinaya ang kanilang buhay, bago pa man dumating ang bakuna, kasama ng mga empleyado ng pamahalaan at iba pang front-liners (Our colleagues in media are among the so-called essential workers who worked tirelessly and risked their lives, even before the vaccine arrived, along with government employees and other front-liners),” he said.

He noted that media workers have also been venturing out into the field to get accurate information on the pandemic.

“Tunay na mahalaga at hindi matatawaran ang kontribusyon ng ating media workers, dahil sa inyo naging tuluy-tuloy at napapanahon ang paghahatid ng impormasyon sa ating lahat kaugnay ng pandemya at ang mga ginagawang hakbang ng pamahalaan kaugnay nito na napakahalaga at nakatulong para makapagligtas ng buhay (The contribution of our media workers is very important and invaluable, because you have been able to provide continuous and timely information to all of us regarding the pandemic and the steps taken by the government in this regard that are relevant and helped save lives),” he added.

He expressed hope that the vaccination of economic front-liners brings the country a step closer to beating the pandemic.

“May this ceremonial vaccination of the A4 category bring us closer to realizing our goal of defeating Covid-19. It is only with all of us engaging, participating, and contributing to the cause, that we can overcome this global challenge,” he said.

Andanar also urged those belonging to priority groups A1 to A3, particularly frontline healthcare workers, elderly, and those with comorbidities, to also get vaccinated against Covid-19.

“We enjoin and encourage everyone to get vaccinated as part of our personal contribution to the collective fight against Covid-19,” he added.

The government on Monday conducted a symbolic vaccination of essential workers under the A4 category, including some reporters from Malacañang Press Corps, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Economic front-liners include private sector workers required to be physically present at their workplace outside their residences; employees in government agencies and instrumentalities; and informal sector workers and self-employed who may be required to work outside their residences, and those working in private households.

Currently, economic front-liners aged 40 to 59 years old may be prioritized by local government units.

The A4 priority group will be focused on approximately 13 million additional workers in the National Capital Region (NCR) Plus 8 composed of Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, Metro Davao, Bulacan, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Pampanga, and Rizal since these areas make up majority of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Another 22.5 million workers will subsequently be included from areas outside NCR Plus 8, bringing the total estimate to 35.5 million.

Source: Philippines News Agency