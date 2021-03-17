﻿A 35 task force now working on high-profile incidents

The inter-agency task force on incidents covered by Administrative Order No. 35 have started working on recent high-profile incidents.

Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Monday the task force made assessment on what to investigate and created special investigating teams last week.

“We have provided the necessary funding for the work of these special investigating teams,” he said during a press briefing in Malacañang.

“Nakukuha naman ng DOJ ang (DOJ is getting the) support,” he added when asked whether government agencies, such as the National Bureau of Investigation, police and military, are cooperating.

Unless people who have personal knowledge and information about these incidents come forward, it will be difficult for investigators, Guevarra said as he urged witness to come forward.

Among the incidents he was referring to were the enforcement of warrants of arrest against suspected communist combatants working under the cloak of activist groups and the incident on Commonwealth Avenue between the Quezon City police and elements of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Guevarra said they are also working to engage the CHR (Commission on Human Rights) as a prime stakeholder in the investigations involving civil and political rights.

“We are also trying to request the assistance and support of the CHR kasi baka meron silang (because they might have) information that they gathered and which may be useful to the work of the AO 35 Committee,” he said.

“After all, kasama rin naman sila (they are also part of) sa AO35 committee as an observer and we have encouraged them to take a more active participation in the work of the committee.”

Administrative Order 35 Task Force is the government’s inter-agency committee on extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture and other grave violations on the right to life liberty and security of persons.

Simultaneous police operations on March 7 resulted in nine deaths in Southern Tagalog. Six died in Rizal, two in Batangas, and one in Cavite in “search warrant operations”.

There were also six arrests made — three each in Laguna and Rizal. Nine remained at large — eight in Rizal and one in Batangas.

The simultaneous arrests, according to the Police Regional Office 4A, were armed with 24 search warrants for Violations of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) and were carried out by the Calabarzon police, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, and the Special Action Force and its military counterparts.

On the other hand, the shooting incident near the Ever Gotesco mall on Commonwealth Avenue in February 24 led to the death of two policemen, a PDEA agent, and a PDEA informant.

Four PDEA agents were also wounded.

