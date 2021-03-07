﻿9K CoronaVac vax doses arrive in Caraga

The Department of Health in Caraga Region (DOH-13) formally received 9,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines on Friday.

The vaccines arrived at around 11 a.m. at the Bancasi Airport here through Philippine Airlines Flight PR2934.

DOH-13 director Jose R. Llacuna Jr. spearheaded the acceptance and supervised the unloading of the vaccines and the delivery from the airport to a designated storage area.

In a press conference conducted on Thursday, Llacuna said the Caraga Region targets to inoculate around 4,500 healthcare workers on the priority list.

“The priority workers are presently working in 11 level-2 public and private hospitals in the different provinces in the region,” Llacuna said.

The vaccines are now stored at the DOH-13 facility in Barangay Doongan here.

The vaccination of the health workers in the region is expected to commence on Monday.

