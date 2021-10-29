﻿99.12% of Eastern Visayas cops now vaccinated: PNP

Almost all policemen in Eastern Visayas have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as the government ramps up vaccination drive to achieve population protection, the Philippine National Police (PNP) regional office reported on Thursday.

About 99.12 percent of the region’s 11,733 policemen have received Covid-19 jabs, including 9,975 administered with complete doses and 1,660 who got their first dose as of Oct. 27.

There are still 98 remaining unvaccinated personnel due to medical conditions and other reasonable circumstances, according to the latest update sent by the PNP regional office to reporters.

In the last five days, no new cases were recorded while eight remain as active cases.

Since last year, the police regional office recorded a total of 1,069 confirmed Covid-19 cases with two deaths.

“I hope that before my stint ends, the police regional office will be 100 percent compliant of this program as this not only benefits the personnel receiving the vaccine alone but more so, his or her family and the community will not be infected by the virus,” said Brig. Gen. Rommel Bernardo Cabagnot in a statement.

The police force in Eastern Visayas has started the vaccination on March 17, 2021 through a ceremonial inoculation to 61 of its medical personnel.

More policemen got Covid-19 jabs when the government rolled out the vaccination for essential workers starting June this year.

