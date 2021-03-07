﻿97 more test positive for COVID-19 in Ctg

A total of 97 people were tested positive for Coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 1,472 samples at seven COVID-19 laboratories in the district.

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases reached 35,290 marks.

Civil surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi told BSS that among the total 35,290 coronavirus infected persons, 27,725 are the residents of the port city and the rest 7565 are residents of different upazilas of the district.

Among the newly detected patients, 91 are from Chattogram city and six from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

“The number of cured patients from the lethal virus infection has reached at 32,375 in the Chattogram district with the recovery of 65 more patients on Saturday,” Dr Rabbi said, adding that the percentage of recovery rate stands at 91.73.

A total of 953 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here, the health official mentioned.

The death toll from the virus rose to 376 with one fatality reported afresh in the last 24 hours, Dr Rabbi said.

Among the reported fatalities, 275 were the residents of the port city and the rest 101 were from different upazilas of the district.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS)