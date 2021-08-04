﻿96 Sagay City fisherfolk receive livelihood aid from BFAR

Some 96 fisherfolk from four associations in Sagay City, Negros Occidental have received PHP3.4 million in livelihood projects from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

In a report on Wednesday, the city government said the recipients included the Vito Vendors Association, Tagnipis Fisherfolk Association, Suyac Fisherfolk Association, and Kamunsil Fisherfolk Association.

“We thank the BFAR for these projects. To the beneficiaries, make your livelihood work and ensure its sustainability,” Sagay City Mayor Alfredo Marañon III said in a statement.

He also reminded the city’s fisherfolk to continue to help protect the seas, particularly the Sagay Marine Reserve, which he considers their wealth being the largest marine protected area in the country.

The assistance was turned over on July 30 through the BFAR Special Area for Agricultural Development (SAAD) Program, National Fishery Program (NFP), and Ahon Lahat, Pagkaing Sapat Kontra sa Covid-19 (ALPAS) Program.

Under the SAAD program, the beneficiaries received provision of crab pots worth PHP814,040; fish gill net for the year 2020 – PHP471,280; fish gill net for 2021 – PHP123,240; packaging materials in support to fishery value-adding and production – PHP82,700; and solar lamp for fish cages and fishing boats – PHP200,000.

Distributed under the NFP were seaweed farming implements amounting to PHP1.23 million while under the ALPAS Covid-19, milkfish fingerlings worth PHP538,000.

In a statement, Marian Jill Abeto, acting head of BFAR-Negros Occidental, said that even during the Covid-19 pandemic, they continue to capacitate fisherfolk through training and livelihood assistance to increase fishery production and also help support their families.

Source: Philippines News Agency